QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 2.1% After Analyst Upgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $170.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. QUALCOMM traded as high as $160.41 and last traded at $161.43. Approximately 1,739,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,499,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.09.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.00.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

