Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Insider Jillian Hoffmann Acquires 5,074 Shares

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB – Get Free Report) insider Jillian Hoffmann purchased 5,074 shares of Qube stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.28 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of A$21,716.72 ($14,193.93).

Jillian Hoffmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qube alerts:

On Wednesday, April 16th, Jillian Hoffmann purchased 20,450 shares of Qube stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.87 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$79,141.50 ($51,726.47).

Qube Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.02.

About Qube

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics solutions for import and export supply chain in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Operating division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo; provides various logistics services, which includes road and rail transport, warehousing and distribution, container parks, and related services, as well as operates intermodal logistics hubs, including rail terminals and international freight forwarding; owns and operates automotive terminals that provides automotive, general cargo, and break-bulk facilities; operates multi-user grain storage and handling facilities; and develops and operates an import-export rail terminal, and an interstate rail terminal at the Moorebank Logistics Park.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.