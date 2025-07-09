R Brad Martin Sells 2,123 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FedEx Trading Up 1.6%

FDX opened at $238.89 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after acquiring an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after acquiring an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after acquiring an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after acquiring an additional 323,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.46.

View Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.