Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $83,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,905.05. This represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $268,628.50. This trade represents a 52.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,696,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,658,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after buying an additional 306,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,693,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,160,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

