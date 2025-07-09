Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $35.65 on Monday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 46.29%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,096. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,628.50. This represents a 52.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414 over the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 3,667.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 243,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 237,031 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 510,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

