Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Buys £140.16 in Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,752 ($23.82) per share, for a total transaction of £140.16 ($190.54).

Rathbones Group Trading Up 1.5%

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,786.14 ($24.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,666.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,639.97. Rathbones Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,374 ($18.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,005 ($27.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,084 ($28.33) to GBX 2,087 ($28.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

About Rathbones Group

