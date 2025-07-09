Raymond James Financial Increases Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$2,900.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FFH. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$2,050.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,578.57.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FFH

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Insider Transactions at Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$2,468.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2,323.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$2,120.79. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$1,425.00 and a twelve month high of C$2,508.57.

In other news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,503.00, for a total value of C$1,752,100.00. Also, insider Andrew Barnard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,274.20, for a total value of C$1,137,100.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19 shares of company stock worth $45,878 and sold 2,524 shares worth $5,967,886. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.