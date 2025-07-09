Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,791 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 73,107 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $24,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,480,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.15.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

