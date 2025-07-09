Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 3,349,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,941,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
Rekor Systems Trading Down 3.2%
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 118.09% and a negative return on equity of 139.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REKR. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.
About Rekor Systems
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
