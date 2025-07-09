Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 145,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 857,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Reliance Global Group Trading Up 1.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reliance Global Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

