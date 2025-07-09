Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.74 and traded as high as $63.43. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $63.43, with a volume of 333 shares traded.
Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 5.9%
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.74.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rémy Cointreau
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.