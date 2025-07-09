Renewable Energy Stocks To Research – July 7th

Rockwell Automation, Bank of New York Mellon, Quanta Services, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, and Southern are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, distribution or development of energy from renewable sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal or bioenergy. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the transition away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner, sustainable power, while accepting risks tied to technology changes, government policy and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $8.25 on Monday, reaching $338.82. 883,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,171. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.31. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $348.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.77. 2,730,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $59.19 and a 1 year high of $93.79.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $383.57. The company had a trading volume of 540,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.41. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $388.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,251,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,201,911. The company has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.85. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.42. 1,881,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $94.45.

