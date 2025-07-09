Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $172.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.75.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Repligen alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -285.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.65. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,395,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.