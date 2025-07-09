Reviewing Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Crescent Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Crescent Energy pays out -106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 74.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crescent Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $2.93 billion 0.82 -$114.61 million ($0.45) -20.82 Cheniere Energy Partners $8.70 billion 3.07 $2.51 billion $4.16 13.26

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 2 9 1 2.77 Cheniere Energy Partners 5 0 0 0 1.00

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.76%. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $55.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.16%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy -2.88% 14.21% 4.54% Cheniere Energy Partners 26.27% -414.56% 13.56%

Risk and Volatility

Crescent Energy has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Cheniere Energy Partners on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.