Reviewing Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Regency Centers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.20 billion 6.72 $295.21 million $3.49 26.99 Regency Centers $1.45 billion 8.69 $400.39 million $2.12 32.81

Volatility & Risk

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 24.77% 9.97% 3.55% Regency Centers 27.21% 5.98% 3.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 6 8 0 2.57 Regency Centers 0 4 8 1 2.77

Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $112.07, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Regency Centers has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.13%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 126.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 133.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years and Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust



Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

About Regency Centers



Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

