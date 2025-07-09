Reviewing Maison Luxe (MASN) & Its Rivals

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of shares of all “RETAIL – MISC/DIV” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maison Luxe’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Maison Luxe alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Maison Luxe Competitors 7.47% 8.13% 13.33%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe $8.04 million $1.67 million 0.05 Maison Luxe Competitors $13.94 billion $608.19 million 13.93

This table compares Maison Luxe and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Maison Luxe’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe. Maison Luxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Maison Luxe rivals beat Maison Luxe on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Maison Luxe

(Get Free Report)

Maison Luxe, Inc. operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc. in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.