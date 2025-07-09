REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.69 and traded as high as $53.64. REX American Resources shares last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 95,019 shares traded.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $872.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.56.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

REX American Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,316,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 876,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 7.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 735,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 52,737 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 717,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,904,000 after buying an additional 24,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,314 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

