Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $251.72 million for the quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REXR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 89,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 526,877 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.