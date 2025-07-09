Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Now Covered by Leerink Partners

Research analysts at Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $65.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.26% and a negative return on equity of 739.62%. The firm had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $139,016.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,889 shares in the company, valued at $126,921.91. The trade was a 52.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 6,745 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $438,964.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,587.40. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,195 shares of company stock worth $1,599,572. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

