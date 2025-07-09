Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $3.00. 2,188,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 791% from the average session volume of 245,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.
Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 4.8%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.86.
About Rice Acquisition Corp. II
Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rice Acquisition Corp. II
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.