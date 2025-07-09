Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading Up 8.7% – What’s Next?

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 169,414 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 672% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
