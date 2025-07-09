Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated at CICC Research

Analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. CICC Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROK. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.95.

NYSE ROK opened at $338.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $348.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total value of $285,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,067.92. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,876,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,774,000 after buying an additional 81,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after purchasing an additional 432,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,091,000 after purchasing an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

