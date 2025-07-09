Roderick (Rod) Flavell Purchases 453 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Roderick (Rod) Flavell acquired 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £996.60 ($1,354.81).

Roderick (Rod) Flavell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 442 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £998.92 ($1,357.97).

On Thursday, May 8th, Roderick (Rod) Flavell bought 427 shares of FDM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £999.18 ($1,358.32).

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 219 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £239.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.97. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 203 ($2.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 449.50 ($6.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 223.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

