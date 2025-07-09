Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stake Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,440 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $6,612,500.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,284,108 shares in the company, valued at $427,275,877.68. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,462,223 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,453.35. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,464,462 shares of company stock worth $39,098,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.1%

ROIV stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

