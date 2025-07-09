Rosty Raykov Sells 10,000 Shares of Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,368.70. This represents a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of Adherex Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00.

Adherex Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $240.12 million, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.39. Adherex Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adherex Technologies

Adherex Technologies ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adherex Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Adherex Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adherex Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Adherex Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adherex Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adherex Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FENC. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Adherex Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Adherex Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Adherex Technologies Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

