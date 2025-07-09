Roth Capital Has Optimistic Outlook of IREN Q1 Earnings

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of IREN in a report released on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for IREN’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IREN’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IREN from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Macquarie lifted their target price on IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of IREN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IREN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.
IREN Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. IREN has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $18.54.
IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). IREN had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.38 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in IREN by 57.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IREN by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IREN by 1,059.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About IREN
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
