Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 20,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 26,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Rubicon Organics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.

