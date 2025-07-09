Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Shares Down 7.2% – Here’s What Happened

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 20,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 26,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Rubicon Organics Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.
Rubicon Organics Company Profile
Rubicon Organics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, processing, and sale of organic cannabis for the recreational and medical-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis products in jar, bag, pre-rolls, edible, poutine sauce mix, milled flower, relief stick, cool stick, and oil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Organics
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.