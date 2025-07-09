Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Saia from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Saia from $422.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.21.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $294.89 on Monday. Saia has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $624.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Saia by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Saia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

