Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €20.44 ($24.05) and traded as high as €22.42 ($26.38). Salzgitter shares last traded at €22.42 ($26.38), with a volume of 181,598 shares trading hands.

Salzgitter Stock Up 20.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.99 and its 200-day moving average is €20.44.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

