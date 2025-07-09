Sanjeev Aggarwal Sells 17,327 Shares of Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $112,105.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,857.82. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 3rd, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 12,677 shares of Everspin Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $86,457.14.

Everspin Tech Stock Performance

Shares of MRAM opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. Everspin Tech has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Everspin Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Everspin Tech by 55.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Everspin Tech by 132.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,586,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 902,489 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Everspin Tech by 49.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Everspin Tech by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Tech

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

