Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12. 192,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 691,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Specifically, Director W. Barry Girling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total transaction of C$31,860.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Trading Down 6.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$272.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

