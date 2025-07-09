Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.46 and traded as high as $25.28. Saratoga Investment shares last traded at $25.08, with a volume of 155,516 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.75 million.

Saratoga Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.25 to $24.25 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $814,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Saratoga Investment by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

