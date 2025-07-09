Schroders (LON:SDR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 373 ($5.07) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.74) to GBX 337 ($4.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Schroders from GBX 395 ($5.37) to GBX 475 ($6.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Schroders Price Performance

Insider Activity at Schroders

LON:SDR opened at GBX 377.40 ($5.13) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 283.40 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 428.80 ($5.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 355.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.90.

In related news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £252.28 ($342.96). Corporate insiders own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

