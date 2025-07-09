Scotiabank Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- EV Tax Credits Are Ending—Here’s Why These 2 Stocks Could Soar
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Don’t Miss Out: 3 Blue-Chips Set to Pop This Earnings Season
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Amazon’s Prime Day Pullback Meets Bullish Golden Cross Signal
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.