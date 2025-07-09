Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.18.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of SEE opened at $32.04 on Friday. Sealed Air has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $38.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

