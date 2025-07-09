SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 885 ($12.03) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.32% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 962.50 ($13.08).
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.
