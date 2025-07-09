SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 885 ($12.03) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 962.50 ($13.08).

Get SEGRO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEGRO

SEGRO Stock Down 0.6%

About SEGRO

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 663.80 ($9.02) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 680.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 688.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.30. SEGRO has a twelve month low of GBX 586.85 ($7.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 949 ($12.90). The company has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.05, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and industrial property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.