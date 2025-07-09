Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In related news, insider David W. Mason sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $75,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 261,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,871.06. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anna Baird sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,560. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,565,457 shares of company stock worth $25,686,865. Company insiders own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 1st quarter valued at $10,762,000. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at $9,267,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 755,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 984,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 541,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semrush by 129.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 380,165 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMR stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Semrush has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

