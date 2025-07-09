SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SharkNinja were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 6,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of SN stock opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.46. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $123.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

