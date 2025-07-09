Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) vs. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Financial Survey

Sharplink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharplink Gaming -94.08% -162.25% -120.73% Roblox -22.94% -442.68% -12.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Sharplink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sharplink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharplink Gaming $3.66 million 2.94 $10.10 million N/A N/A Roblox $3.60 billion 19.76 -$935.38 million ($1.34) -78.29

This table compares Sharplink Gaming and Roblox”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sharplink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sharplink Gaming and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharplink Gaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Roblox 1 6 17 2 2.77

Roblox has a consensus price target of $83.52, suggesting a potential downside of 20.39%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Sharplink Gaming.

Volatility & Risk

Sharplink Gaming has a beta of 9.46, indicating that its share price is 846% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Roblox beats Sharplink Gaming on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharplink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability. SharpLink Gaming, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

