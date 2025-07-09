Sheila A. Denton Sells 599 Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Incyte Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of INCY opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $83.95.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
