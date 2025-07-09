Sheila A. Denton Sells 599 Shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Incyte Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of INCY opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $83.95.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INCY

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.