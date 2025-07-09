Shell’s (SHEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.78) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Shell Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,604 ($35.40) on Monday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,269.92 ($30.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,947.06 ($40.06). The company has a market capitalization of £196.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,529.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,566.95.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

