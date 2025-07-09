Shell’s (SHEL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.78) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Shell Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,604 ($35.40) on Monday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,269.92 ($30.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,947.06 ($40.06). The company has a market capitalization of £196.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,529.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,566.95.
Shell Company Profile
