Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.20 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.90. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHLS. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $956.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 131,718 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,593,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 128,664 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 211,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $940,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

