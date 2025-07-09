Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Shares of LON:DOM opened at GBX 253 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -562.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 249.80 ($3.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 356 ($4.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £987.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 279.29.
We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand.
