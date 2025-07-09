Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Shares Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.76. 315,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,559,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Sidus Space Trading Up 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 521.21% and a negative return on equity of 122.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

About Sidus Space

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sidus Space by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

