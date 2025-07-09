Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Shares Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.76. 315,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,559,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Sidus Space Trading Up 3.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.
Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 521.21% and a negative return on equity of 122.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.
About Sidus Space
Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.
