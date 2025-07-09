Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Shares Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2025

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDUGet Free Report) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.76. 315,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,559,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Sidus Space Trading Up 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDUGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 521.21% and a negative return on equity of 122.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sidus Space

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sidus Space by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,614 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sidus Space

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.