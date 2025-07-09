SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SK Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SK Telecom presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $1,879,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

