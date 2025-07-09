SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.07.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded SkyWest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $1,763,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,612,311.25. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $1,715,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,333,010.22. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

