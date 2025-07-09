Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.06.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

