Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 1,462.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,176 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:SW opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $47.07.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Westrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SW

Insider Buying and Selling at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.