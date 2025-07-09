Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $89,252.41 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $89,252.41. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,592.33. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $223.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.13 and a 52-week high of $226.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

