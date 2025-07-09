SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 247,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,208,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 620,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 77.8% in the first quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after acquiring an additional 315,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SOFI. Stephens began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $156,263.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 255,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,207.74. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.